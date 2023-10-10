Centene Community Ice Center’s checks stolen from the mail

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local skating facility, where the Blues practice, is facing financial difficulties. First Alert 4 Investigates has uncovered that the Centene Community Ice Center is experiencing another setback due to theft.

The Centene Community Ice Center, which opened just a few years ago, was expected to bring significant economic growth to the City of Maryland Heights. However, they are currently struggling financially. While the city does not operate the facility, it does oversee some of its financial matters and recently defaulted on a bond payment. Those responsible for the facility are now working to resolve this financial challenge.

During an examination of the Ice Center’s financial statements, a particularly alarming line item was discovered. It revealed fraudulent checks amounting to over $41,000. When questioned about this issue, David Otto, the Chairman of the Legacy Ice Foundation in charge of the facility, confirmed to First Alert 4 that they had fallen victim to checks stolen from a mailbox at a local post office. This type of theft has been on the rise in recent years, according to experts, occurring either at neighborhood blue boxes or directly at post offices themselves.

Otto stated that they are collaborating with the postal service and multiple police departments to address the situation. He wrote: “We have recovered a portion, and we are working on the remainder.”

Otto was unavailable for an on-camera interview Tuesday. The City of Maryland Heights also declined to comment at this time, with the mayor saying in a statement that they are working with their partners to explore all available options but are not prepared to respond at this moment.

The financial situation at the Centene Community Ice Center is something First Alert 4 will continue to monitor closely.

