Authorities capture federal fugitive with ties to Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a federal fugitive with ties to the Springfield.

St. Louis Police Department officers captured Melvin N. Morgan, 30, also known as ‘Yoshi’ in St. Louis. Federal authorities indicted him in August on three counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

FBI agents said he had been seen in and around the Springfield area.

