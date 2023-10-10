Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Authorities capture federal fugitive with ties to Springfield, Mo.

St. Louis Police Department officers captured Melvin N. Morgan, 30, also known as ‘Yoshi’ in...
St. Louis Police Department officers captured Melvin N. Morgan, 30, also known as ‘Yoshi’ in St. Louis.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a federal fugitive with ties to the Springfield.

St. Louis Police Department officers captured Melvin N. Morgan, 30, also known as ‘Yoshi’ in St. Louis. Federal authorities indicted him in August on three counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

FBI agents said he had been seen in and around the Springfield area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub
Man calls for help after claiming to be hit by several cars on I-270
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Woman killed, four others injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together
‘Not a time for politics’ St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together

Latest News

Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
A man appeared from the driver-side rear window and pointed a gun at the boy, demanding his...
Armed robbery of boy thwarted by school bus in south St. Louis
Suspect charged
Jennings man charged for allegedly shooting barber after getting his haircut
Metro call a ride
Metro working to restore phones lines following cyber attack; Call-A-Ride service disrupted