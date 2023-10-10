Surprise Squad
Armed robbery of boy thwarted by school bus in south St. Louis

A man appeared from the driver-side rear window and pointed a gun at the boy, demanding his...
A man appeared from the driver-side rear window and pointed a gun at the boy, demanding his phone.(WILX)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An armed robbery in south St. Louis was interrupted by a school bus Monday afternoon.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, a 13-year-old boy was walking on Nebraska Avenue at Victor Street with his phone in his hand when a mid-sized, dark blue Sedan stopped at the street. A man appeared from the driver-side rear window and pointed a gun at the boy, demanding his phone.

As the boy began to approach the suspects’ vehicle, a school bus pulled up behind them. Police say the suspects then immediately fled eastbound on Victor. The suspects are still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

First Alert 4 will provide updates to this story once they become available.

