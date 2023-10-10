Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Davin Tukua, 16, of Rochester. He was a student at Century High School. (Source: KTTC)
By KTTC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A high school student in Minnesota was killed in a car crash just hours before the school’s homecoming dance.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Davin Tukua, 16, of Rochester. He was a student at Century High School.

The sheriff’s office said Tukua was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said Tukua was driving southbound on a roadway when his car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound. The second car then hit a third vehicle.

Tukua was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two drivers involved suffered minor to no injuries.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel said the teen’s death happened just hours before the homecoming dance.

“In light of this tragic loss, we considered canceling the homecoming dance at Century High School this evening, but given the time at which we found out about the student’s death, canceling the dance was not a viable option,” Pekel said in a statement.

Pekel said the district also decided to go forward with the dance because it would give the students an opportunity to be together to support each other during what may be a difficult time for some of them.

The school also provided grief counselors at the dance.

Tukua was a member of the high school football team and swim team and also loved skiing and snowboarding.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.

“Davin will forever be in our hearts and everyone else’s heart that he touched with his bright light,” the GoFundMe page reads. “His memory will forever be cherished as a bright light extinguished far too soon.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub
Man calls for help after claiming to be hit by several cars on I-270
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Woman killed, four others injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis
Police on scene of a shooting on I-44 at Bowles Tuesday.
Man shot during road rage incident on I-44 in St. Louis Co.
St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together
‘Not a time for politics’ St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Citing Trump’s online attacks, US prosecutors seek protections for potential jurors in election case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden condemns Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Gazans scramble for safety as Israeli airstrikes pound sealed-off territory to punish Hamas
Five women sued Tim Ballard, the founder of anti-child-trafficking group Operation Underground...
Lawsuit alleges famous child-trafficking opponent sexually abused women who posed as his wife
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Trial document: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed