Unhoused encampment moves to City court building

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just a few days after the City of St. Louis removed an encampment of unhoused people from outside of City Hall, more tents appeared at the municipal courts building just feet away.

Last week, the city disbanded a large encampment from City Hall, calling it a safety issue.

The city claimed they offered shelter to those who were kicked out.

First Alert 4 spoke with members from New Life Evangelistic Center, who were handing out tents to those without housing.

They say while they aren’t encouraging people to camp out there, but said the city isn’t doing enough.

