St. Louis named least safest city in America by WalletHub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - WalletHub has named St. Louis the least safe city in America.

WalletHub compared 182 cities across three dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. They then evaluated the dimensions using 41 metrics graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of safety. Among the metrics were assaults per capita, law-enforcement employees per capita, traffic fatalities per capita, earthquake risk level, unemployment rate, job security, and retirement plan access.

After the metrics were compiled, WalletHub ranked St. Louis 182nd with a score of 44.88. The city ranked 178th in home & community safety and 155th for financial safety.

St. Louis was tied for first with the most law enforcement employees per capita and ranked third fewest on hate crimes per capita. So far this year, the City of St. Louis has had around 20% fewer homicides compared to the same time last year.

Click here for the complete study and rankings.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.