St. Louis international relations expert calls war in Israel ‘massive failure in intelligence’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The war between Israel and Hamas is a severe conflict unfolding unlike what’s been seen in that region of the world for generations. On day three of this conflict, the world is still trying to identify key players involved, including Iran.

Dani Belo is an assistant professor of international relations at Webster University in St. Louis. He said several factors indicate Iran’s participation fueling the war.

“What we do know from open sources is Hamas claims Iran supported this effort,” Belo explained. “We know that Iran’s foreign ministry said it’s not connected. As far as incentive we know Iran supports Hamas both from a material and political perspective so it’s likely Iran had input on what just happened.”

Belo said from a geopolitical perspective, because we know Iran is well connected with Russia, it’s most likely the weapons supplied to Hamas came from Russia.

Belo called Hamas’ attack on Israel “a major failure of Israeli intelligence.” He said intelligence is a network endeavor, therefore highlighting the nation’s failure to work with allies.

“For the Netanyahu administration, who is quite unpopular among many Israelis, it’s a significant blow to the legitimacy to the current government, which is why the Netanyahu government is taking actions to consolidate with the opposition with the hope of surviving this challenge,” Belo said.

President Joe Biden spoke out on the conflict in the last 48 hours, saying, “The world is watching.” Israel is America’s most reliable ally in that region of the world.

Belo said the U.S. moving military assets closer to Israel is in line with America’s foreign policy priorities.

“This for now considering Israel is able to manage its security situation on its own again for now,” Belo shared. We know this is an important symbolic gesture but if the conflict escalates beyond this immediate territory around Israel, then it’s very likely the U.S. will become much more involved and it’s important for those assets to be there.”

It’s not the only international conflict the U.S. is throwing its support behind. President Biden’s efforts to send more aid to Ukraine are on hold without a speaker of the House in place. Belo said comparing that conflict to the war in Israel is comparing apples to oranges.

“Israel has the capacity to detour against its adversary, much higher than Ukraine,” Belo explained. “As an ally of Israel, we can have much more confidence they can resolve this situation without major involvement which can’t be said about Ukraine.”

Another piece of the unfolding war is the spread of false information, including reports on social media platforms. Belo said it’s the consumer’s responsibility to seek information from reliable sources. He said with the conflict only in its third day, the most accurate information of what happened has yet to be reported.

