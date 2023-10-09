Officials encourage being ‘bear aware’ following increased activity in parts of the country

(InvestigateTV) — Wildlife experts say there are several reasons people are experiencing or hearing about bear sightings more frequently across the country.

Several states have reported an increase in bear populations, and both state and national parks have seen a greater number of visitors in recent years.

Additionally, some bears are getting more bold in their curiosity and search for food, and ever-present technology has meant more evidence of people and bears crossing paths.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.