‘Not a time for politics’ St. Louis Jewish community reacts to Hamas attacks, aims to bring community together

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The surprise attacks on Israel over the weekend by the terrorist group Hamas has permeated throughout the St. Louis Jewish community, and the violence is hitting them hard.

“You want a war? This is a way to make a war. Is war good for anybody? Nobody wins a war,” said Rabbi Susan Talve of the Central Reform Congregation.

Children and grandmothers were kidnapped, families were slaughtered on the streets, and over 1,000 people were killed on both sides of the conflict.

That is the news Rabbi Talve and Jews all over the St. Louis area and the world woke up to this weekend.

Talve said she’s been talking to her congregation all weekend, and everybody seemingly has somebody they know in Israel right now as Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu declares war.

“This is not a time for people to take sides. This is just a time to denounce this kind of horror and this kind of violence against innocent children, innocent human beings,” said Talve.

Over the last few days, Talve has been holding evening vigils to provide “a holy response” to the violence.

And over at the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, they worked all weekend to provide support to local Jews and are working to organize an event to bring the community together.

“We really haven’t seen anything like this since the founding of the state,” said Brian Herstig, President and CEO at the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

Herstig said there is a group of local Israelis that now live in town, with some of their family members back in Israel, as well as a small group of teens that were in St. Louis for a year before serving in the Israeli military.

He said some are frustrated that they are not back home to help protect their homeland.

“All of their friends went into the Army. They came here to serve for a year. They’re obviously very concerned about the safety and security of their families, their homes and their friends,” said Herstig.

US Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) released a controversial statement after the initial attack calling for peace on both sides and said, “We must do our part to stop the violence and trauma by ending U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.”

My statement on the ongoing violence in Palestine and Israel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NIt9G7aLMI — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 8, 2023

“The only person that reached out to me to see how I was doing and to offer condolences with no hint of politics was Cori Bush,” said Talve.

And Talve pleads to put politics aside as this is a humanitarian moment.

“This is not a time for politics; this is a time to respond as a human being,” said Talve.

The Jewish Federation said they have set up a link on their website for the community if people want to donate to help the people in Israel.

