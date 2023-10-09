Surprise Squad
MoDOT fixes flashing stoplights after drivers run reds at I-64 interchange

Traffic lights at a busy highway interchange hadn’t functioned normally for hours Sunday morning, raising concerns about unsafe driving.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Traffic lights at a busy highway interchange hadn’t functioned normally for hours Sunday morning, raising concerns about unsafe driving and the potential for crashes.

First Alert 4 checked MoDOT cameras Sunday morning and saw several drivers rolling through the flashing red lights, which should be treated like a stop sign. Some drivers say the lights have been flashing red for more than a day at the interchange.

“Definitely, some people were speeding through,” Central West End resident Hannah Launius said. “You just had to be cautious.”

More than 9,000 vehicles use the I-64 and Kingshighway interchange every day, according to MoDOT traffic volume maps. First Alert 4 viewers say they’ve called city leaders asking for police traffic control.

A city spokesperson referred First Alert 4 to MoDOT. We asked them what may be causing the shift in the traffic pattern. A MoDOT spokesperson says this happened because of a signal malfunction.

Crews repaired the lights Sunday afternoon.

