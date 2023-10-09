Metro working to restore phones lines following cyber attack; Call-A-Ride service disrupted

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit is working to restore phone lines after a cyber attack forced the transportation agency to cancel scheduled rides.

Metro Transit reported a cyber attack affected phone lines and systems Tuesday and Saturday. This resulted in Metro’s Call-A-Ride service to be canceled on both days.

On Sunday, the service is almost back online fully, according to Metro.

“We are doing everything we can, including engaging third-party specialists to investigate the incident and, with their assistance, continue working through the nights to restore our network. We are making good progress, and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this incident has caused…” Taulby Roach, Bi-State Development President and CEO, said in a statement.

Seyoon Choy said he’s been using Metro Transit’s Call-A-Ride since 2019.

“I’ve basically given up using the service,” he said.

The blind SLU grad student and disability rights intern said he needs it to be more reliable.

“I may need to run to my part-time job, which is in West County. I need to get to Paraquad.”

Twice last week Metro canceled scheduled rides because of a cyber attack. Phone lines went down, and some are back up, but not all Metro said.

the second series of canceled rides happened on Saturday during a celebration of individuals with disabilities in St. Louis.

“Last year it was a bigger turnout, but this because of the Call-A-Ride situation, lot just could not make it there,” said Rush Wilkerson with Paraquad, a group that champions equity and independence for people with disabilities.

Metro issued the following statement to First Alert 4:

“We are doing everything we can, including engaging third-party specialists to investigate the incident and, with their assistance, continue working through the nights to restore our network. We are making good progress, and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this incident has caused.”

“We want people with disabilities to be taken serious,” said Teona McGhaw, an advocacy specialist with Paraquad.

Paraquad continues to be vocal against Metro. Earlier this year, Metro reduced coverage because of a lack of drivers.

“I would like a more robust modern system that works for kind of variety of transit needs,” said Choy.

Metro has increased incentives to attract workers to improve service, but a cyber attack is something the transportation service couldn’t account for.

“Without transportation, we feel isolated. We often feel like we’re trapped, and we’re not able to stay mobile and participate in society like a lot of us want to,” Choy said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.