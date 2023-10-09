Surprise Squad
Members of St. Charles County church stranded due to Israel-Hamas conflict

42 members of Morning Star Church were in Israel when the conflict broke out
By Kalie Strain and Jon Kipper
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly four dozen members of a Dardenne Prairie church were stranded in Israel due to the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas militants that began over the weekend.

Forty-two members of Morning Star Church in Dardenne Prairie had traveled to Israel and were scheduled to fly back this weekend. According to church member Trevor Wolfe, the church members were meant to be back today or yesterday, but all had flights canceled.

Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack

According to Wolfe, church members have made their way across the border to neighboring Jordan, and all currently have flights scheduled to get them back home. However, it is still unclear if the flights will get them due to the changing circumstances of the conflict.

Wolfe said that Senator Eric Schmitt’s office assisted them in organizing with the U.S. Embassy in Israel to work to get church members home.

In a statement, Senator Schmitt said, “Helping Missourians solve a variety of issues is a critical role that my office takes seriously, and we are here to help. If there are any Missourians who find themselves stuck or stranded in Israel, please reach out to my office. We will do everything in our power to assist you and get you home safely.”

