Man charged for shooting at girlfriend and her friend inside car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was charged with seven felonies Monday morning for shooting at girlfriend and her friend in her car.

Officials say on October 6, Keith Roy, 34, was riding in his girlfriend’s car with her and her friend when he said he wanted to get out. His girlfriend grabbed Roy by the arm and told him not to get out of the moving car, but he got out and allegedly began firing shots into the car.

The victim ducked for cover and drove to escape. Police saw one bullet hole in the car on the front passenger side near the engine, and a scrape on the hood and windshield damage. Roy started calling his girlfriend incessantly and made several statements, including threatening to kill her grandmother, that were caught on the officer’s body camera. Roy asked the victim to meet him on a dead-end street, stating if he saw any police, “It’s over. I’m not going back to prison,” according to officials.

Roy was charged with first degree domestic assault, first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon - shooting into a car, unlawful possession of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.