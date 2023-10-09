Surprise Squad
Man calls for help after claiming to be hit by several cars on I-270

(Storyblocks)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man called for help after claiming to be hit by three cars while walking on the left shoulder of Interstate 270 near Highway 370 Sunday night.

The report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 59-year-old man was walking when he was hit by the cars just before 11 p.m. The man was reportedly able to call for help after being struck.

Troopers told First Alert 4 that when they arrived on scene there was no evidence the man’s car had broken down or that there was a crash. When the man arrived at the hospital, he was placed into a drug-induced coma and has not been able to provide authorities with further information.

