Madison, IL police warn of increase in overdoses on drugs laced with fentanyl

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Madison Police Department said the town has had an increase in fentanyl overdoses the last couple of weeks, causing the department to issue a public service announcement to residents.

The department said on Facebook that people have been unknowingly using meth laced with fentanyl.

“We wanted to raise awareness as officers are going through NARCAN like crazy,” the post said.

Narcan is a brand-name version of naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

Illicit fentanyl being laced into other drugs has become more common after the explosion of the drug in the U.S. First Alert 4 documented fentanyl’s toll on the St. Louis region in the 2022 documentary, “Contaminated: the fentanyl crisis in St. Louis.”

