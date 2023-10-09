Hamas attack on Israel reverberates all the way to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Snir Dagan is an Israeli citizen living and working in St. Louis. He said he hasn’t slept much since the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday.

Dagan said a rocket landed in the small town where his family lives, causing a small amount of damage to their home, but his family wasn’t hurt. He said virtually every family in Israel has been affected by the attack.

“Everyone is like family. I already know two people that got killed, falling down and protecting their country. I also have a lot of missing friends that we don’t know where they are,” Dagan said.

The hostilities so far have killed around 900 people in Israel and more than 680 people in Gaza, according to authorities on each side.

Dagan said his military reserve unit has been called up, but his work will keep him in St. Louis for now.

“My plan is to get into war mode as well here, and just help, help, help,” said Dagan.

He said he’s working to raise awareness and to help raise funds to assist families with rebuilding. Donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

Madison Pines is a graduate of Marquette High School who’s been teaching English to elementary students in Israel since August. She said she’s spent hours in her apartment’s reinforced bomb shelter since Saturday.

“In a moment, it’s the most terrifying situation you could imagine,” said Pines.

Pines lives and works in Jerusalem, within range of the thousands of rockets fired into Israel.

“I can see the rockets from my balcony. We can see them in the distance as the Iron Dome intercepts them. There was a rocket that landed at the end of our street,” she said.

Pines said she’s booked a flight home to St. Louis but can’t leave until she’s confident that it’s safe to drive to the airport.

