Fight leads to woman shot in stomach in north St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in North St. Louis Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. on the 4500 block of McMillian. Police say a 29-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were arguing which led to a physical altercation. The man began to hit the woman, and the woman hit the suspect in self-defense.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the stomach and left thigh. The woman was transported to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, and the suspect was last seen running in front of the house in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.