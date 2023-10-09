Surprise Squad
Chess grandmasters share their love of the game with St. Louis students

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Elite chess players from around the U.S. are competing in St. Louis this week.

On Monday, students at 10 St. Louis City schools got the chance to sit down with grandmasters and learn a little more about the game.

“It’s really cool to play with the kids and to see how they think about chess. And very often, it’s very impressive how they’re able to quickly grasp concepts,” explained grandmaster Fabiano Caruana.

“If you learn how to play chess, you’ll make better life decisions, and I wanted to make better life decisions, so I learned how to play chess,” said Akenzo Reese, a student.

The U.S. Chess Championship and U.S. Women’s Chess Championship are being hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club at the World Chess Hall of Fame. Twelve players are competing throughout the week for a $400,000 prize.

