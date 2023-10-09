Charges filed Friday in March 2020 killing of 19-year-old in Hyde Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than three years following his arrest, and apparently for a second time, a St. Louis man has been charged with murder and other offenses in the March 2020 shooting death of a 19-year-old in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

St. Louis Circuit attorneys on Friday charged 31-year-old Thomas Lee Williams with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the March 31, 2020, death of Kashus Campbell in the 4100 block of North 22nd Street.

According to a St. Louis Police post on social media, Williams was arrested and charged in June 2020 with murder in the death of Campbell. However, the fate of the 2020 criminal case, which would have been filed by the office of former circuit attorney Kim Gardner, is unclear.

First Alert 4 has reached out to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office seeking additional information about the 2020 charges, which are no longer listed on the state’s online court database Case.net.

According to charging documents filed Friday, witnesses to the March 2020 shooting told police that two people approached the Volkswagen Passat that Campbell was sitting in and fired multiple rounds into the car. The witnesses said one shooter was carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle and was wearing a two-toned jacket.

Police discovered shell casings at the scene matching those commonly used in an assault-style rifle. Different caliber shell casings were also located inside the victim’s vehicle.

Within minutes of the shooting, officers spotted a man, later identified as Williams, wearing a jacket matching the description given by a witness and suffering a gunshot wound, according to charging documents.

Williams allegedly told police he was shot “several streets over” and was transported to the hospital. During questioning, Williams allegedly admitted a cellphone and container of lip balm police discovered at the crime scene were his.

Williams is currently in custody in the St. Louis City Justice Center awaiting trial on unrelated charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and domestic assault.

In the most recent case, the courts have ordered he be held without the possibility of bond, according to the warrant issued Friday.

