Autumn Weather Pattern Continues For Now

First Alert Weather:

Fall In Control Today and Tuesday

Next Rain Chance Arrives Wednesday

Big Warm-Up Expected Mid-Week, MUCH Cooler Next Weekend

Today: After a few clouds early in the day, expect abundant sunshine with afternoon highs will in the upper 60s. That’s a bit cooler than Sunday afternoon.

What’s Next: We don’t expect much change for Tuesday, but a developing warm front will bring warmer weather and a chance of rain Wednesday. As of now, the highest rain chance appears to be in the morning, but there is still come uncertainty as to the exact track and timing of this rain. After warmer air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday, a sharp cold front will march across our area Friday, bringing another chance of rain and storms. Behind that front, next weekend has the potential to be MUCH cooler!

