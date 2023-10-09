1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and two others injured in a car crash overnight in south St. Louis.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at South Broadway and Keokuk. Three people were taken to a nearby hospital. One of them was pronounced dead. Another was reported to be in critical condition and the third sustained minor injuries.

Accident Construction is handling the investigation.

First Alert 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

