Woman crashes car into St. Louis County home
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a home in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.
A First Alert 4 crew on the scene saw a hole in a home on West Oak Drive in Glendale.
No one was injured, but inspectors are checking the home to see if it has major structural damage.
Glendale police told First Alert 4 that the woman who caused the crash was taken into custody.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.