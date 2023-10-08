Surprise Squad
Woman crashes car into St. Louis County home

A woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a home in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a home in St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

A First Alert 4 crew on the scene saw a hole in a home on West Oak Drive in Glendale.

No one was injured, but inspectors are checking the home to see if it has major structural damage.

Glendale police told First Alert 4 that the woman who caused the crash was taken into custody.

