A weak front moves in tonight, cooler Monday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A weak front tonight brings cooler air on Monday
  • Rain chances return Tuesday night and linger through Friday
  • Next weekend looks dry but chilly

Monday: Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s behind the cold front.

What’s Next: Rain chances increase beginning late Tuesday night. There is still some uncertainty on the exact track of the system bringing the rain. A more northerly track would bring higher rain totals for northern Missouri, while a southern track brings better rain chances for areas south of I-70. Right now it looks like the higher amounts closer to 1″ or more might miss St. Louis just to the North.

