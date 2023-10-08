A weak front moves in tonight, cooler Monday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A weak front tonight brings cooler air on Monday

Rain chances return Tuesday night and linger through Friday

Next weekend looks dry but chilly

Monday: Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s behind the cold front.

What’s Next: Rain chances increase beginning late Tuesday night. There is still some uncertainty on the exact track of the system bringing the rain. A more northerly track would bring higher rain totals for northern Missouri, while a southern track brings better rain chances for areas south of I-70. Right now it looks like the higher amounts closer to 1″ or more might miss St. Louis just to the North.

