Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

US working to verify reports of several Americans dead in Israel, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the National Palace in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States is now verifying reports of a number of Americans killed in Hamas’ large-scale attack against Israel.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials are also verifying reports of missing Americans.

In response to the attack, Blinken says the U.S. could soon be sending additional military assets.

“We want to make sure that Israel has what it needs,” Blinken told CNN on Sunday.

Blinken said an announcement on additional aid to Israel could be announced as soon as Sunday.

The number of dead in Israel following the attack by Hamas on Saturday is likely to be over 500.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday.

Israel says it is 'at war' after Hamas surprise attack. (Source: CNN, Israel Prime Minister's Office, X, Channel 12 Israel)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Person of interest in custody after fatal shooting in Belleville
Police: Person of interest in custody after fatal shooting in Belleville
Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight
Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Metro Transit hosting hiring fair Saturday
Metro’s Call-A-Ride not operating again due to cyber attack, Bi-State says
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

FILE - One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll from mass incursion reaches 600
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
2 injured at Bowie State University in Maryland after reports of shots fired