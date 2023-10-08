Surprise Squad
Travis Kelce shakes off injury, Chiefs win over Vikings, 27-20

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after catching an 8-yard touchdown...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after catching an 8-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs are now four and one in the season with their latest victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Their 27 to 20 game win was almost derailed due to an injury tight end Travis Kelce sustained in the first half of the game.

Kelce suffered a non-contact left ankle injury and quickly got up to shake it off. Moments later, fans could see Kelce visibly upset, throwing down his helmet on the sideline.

During the half, his left heel and ankle was wrapped in bandages and he did return out to the field. However, he did not return immediately to play in the game.

In the third quarter when Kelce was finally able to get back in the game, he made a thrilling catch that essentially led to a touchdown.

Defensive end Mike Danna pulls off a sack at the end of the fourth quarter, giving the Chiefs their fourth straight win.

