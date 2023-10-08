Travis Kelce shakes off injury, Chiefs win over Vikings, 27-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs are now four and one in the season with their latest victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Their 27 to 20 game win was almost derailed due to an injury tight end Travis Kelce sustained in the first half of the game.

Kelce suffered a non-contact left ankle injury and quickly got up to shake it off. Moments later, fans could see Kelce visibly upset, throwing down his helmet on the sideline.

During the half, his left heel and ankle was wrapped in bandages and he did return out to the field. However, he did not return immediately to play in the game.

In the third quarter when Kelce was finally able to get back in the game, he made a thrilling catch that essentially led to a touchdown.

This Travis Kelce TD is brought to you by x-ray machines and exquisite mustaches.



pic.twitter.com/giLup90pMY

Defensive end Mike Danna pulls off a sack at the end of the fourth quarter, giving the Chiefs their fourth straight win.

MIKE DANNA SEALS IT WITH A SACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/C11E8xDwN0

