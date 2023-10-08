St. Louis City looking to hire hundreds after ending residency requirement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City hopes to hire hundreds of new workers.

Officials held a job fair on Saturday at City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

There is no longer a residency requirement to work for the city.

Officials say they are looking to fill up to 900 jobs in various departments.

If you missed today’s hiring fair but would like to apply for a job you can find information on the City of St. Louis’ website.

