‘Sista Strut’ event raises awareness about breast cancer in women of color

Crowds turned out Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis for the annual Sista Strut.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crowds turned out Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis for the annual Sista Strut.

It’s an event to raise awareness about breast cancer in women of color.

Doctors say Black women are often diagnosed with more aggressive types of breast cancer.

This event is a way to raise awareness and encourage women to get mammograms and other screenings to catch any cancer as early as possible.

