Police: Man shot, injured after confronting person tampering with his car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured Saturday after confronting a man tampering with his car, according to St. Louis County Police.

Police said they responded to the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said that their preliminary investigation showed that the shooting happened after the victim confronted an unknown person tampering with his vehicle. The suspect shot at the victim, and the victim reportedly returned fire. The suspect fled the scene in another vehicle in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police said no other injuries related to the shooting had been reported.

