Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police: Man shot, injured after confronting person tampering with his car

Police investigate shooting that happened outside of a North County Applebee's.
Police investigate shooting that happened outside of a North County Applebee's.(KMOV)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and injured Saturday after confronting a man tampering with his car, according to St. Louis County Police.

Police said they responded to the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said that their preliminary investigation showed that the shooting happened after the victim confronted an unknown person tampering with his vehicle. The suspect shot at the victim, and the victim reportedly returned fire. The suspect fled the scene in another vehicle in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police said no other injuries related to the shooting had been reported.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say
A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting for over a year.
Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight
Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight
First Alert 4 Investigates: MSD’s Project Clear turns messy for local homeowner
First Alert 4 Investigates: MSD’s Project Clear turns messy for local homeowner

Latest News

University City police host hiring event
University City police host hiring event
St. Louis City looking to hire hundreds after ending residency requirement
St. Louis City looking to hire hundreds after ending residency requirement
Shooting generic
14-year-old shot, injured in north St. Louis
Woman crashes into St. Louis County home
Woman crashes car into St. Louis County home