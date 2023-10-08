Mayor Tishaura Jones appoints Gilberto Pinela as Director for Office of New Americans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mayor Tishaura Jones appointed Gilberto Pinela as the Director for the Office of New Americans Sunday afternoon.

Pinela served as President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in the late 1990s, and a communications manager for Cortex Innovation Community since 2017. He was also the first non-Missouri native Latino to host a Spanish television show in Missouri for STLTV,”Ahora San Luis”.

Pinela served on different boards and commissions including PROMO Missouri, Mayor Jones’ LGBTQIA+ Advisory Board, the Zoo-Museum District and Industrial Development Authority.

“It is an honor to be appointed by Mayor Jones in this new role to serve new and existing foreign-born residents of St. Louis City,” Pinela said. “Immigrants have always been essential to the success of St. Louis, and I am eager to chart a new course in this role to rebuild our population in the city.”

Pinela’s first day as director will be Monday, November 6.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.