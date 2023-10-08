Construction companies recruiting more women into the trades

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local construction companies are seeking to recruit more young women into the construction business.

St Louis-based McCarthy hosted a Construction 101 event Saturday, tailored to showing young women the basics of construction work. Around three dozen participants got to work with heavy machinery, model in virtual reality and even laying bricks.

“They’re aging out, and so we need that younger population,” Jamie Cotter with McCarthy said. “It’s to broaden their perspective on all of the different opportunities that are available.”

According to the National Association of Women in Construction, around 90% of construction workers are male. Now facing an aging workforce, some construction companies are bucking the trend, turning to recruit teens to fill in the gaps.

