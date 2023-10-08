6-year-old missing in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police have issued a missing person advisory for a North County 6-year-old.

Police said Amir Statem left his home on Bramble Lane Sunday afternoon. Statem is a Black male, 3′6″ tall and is about 45 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last seen in a blue tank top, cartoon pajama pants and no shoes.

Statem was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday and left home after an argument with his mother.

Police said Statem’s family is new to the area and that he has no associates or friends in the area that he would go to.

Anyone with information on Statem should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

An initial release from police had an incorrect spelling of Statem’s first name and an incorrect last name. This story has been updated to include the correct name.

