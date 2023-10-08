Surprise Squad
1 teen shot, 1 killed overnight in south St. Louis

A teen was killed Saturday night in South St. Louis.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was killed Saturday night in South St. Louis.

The incident occurred around 3:24 a.m. in the 3500 block of S. Compton. Police found 17-year-old Iarvera Hale suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing. When EMS arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found another teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip.

