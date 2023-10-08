14-year-old shot, injured in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh Saturday night in St. Louis City.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police, officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the scene at Page Boulevard and North Taylor Avenue.

At the scene, police found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

