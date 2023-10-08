Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

14-year-old shot, injured in north St. Louis

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh Saturday night in St. Louis City.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police, officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the scene at Page Boulevard and North Taylor Avenue.

At the scene, police found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say
A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting for over a year.
Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight
Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight
First Alert 4 Investigates: MSD’s Project Clear turns messy for local homeowner
First Alert 4 Investigates: MSD’s Project Clear turns messy for local homeowner

Latest News

Woman crashes into St. Louis County home
Woman crashes car into St. Louis County home
Woman crashes into St. Louis County home
Woman crashes into St. Louis County home
Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight
Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight
Police investigating homicide 2 blocks from Chili Cook-off
Police investigating homicide 2 blocks from Chili Cook-off