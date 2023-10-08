14-year-old shot, injured in north St. Louis
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh Saturday night in St. Louis City.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police, officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the scene at Page Boulevard and North Taylor Avenue.
At the scene, police found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.
The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.