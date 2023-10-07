VP Harris speaks at DNC meeting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Vice President Kamala Harris was in St. Louis Friday for the Democratic National Committee’s meeting.

One of the messages from the annual DNC meeting was to put aside worries about President Joe Biden’s age and him running in the next presidential election. Democrats and the vice president say they have the winning issues and they’ve got the enthusiasm to win the 2024 election.

Harris flew into St. Louis and spoke to the women’s caucus of the DNC. She told the crowd that the Democrats’ work on climate concerns, capping the cost of insulin, making prescriptions more affordable for seniors and student loan relief has the support of the vast majority of the public.

Harris also spoke about gun violence. She said there’s no debate that it’s a problem in the U.S.

The DNC conference wraps up on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.