St. Louis pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was the victim of a carjacking Friday evening in north St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Police incident reports, the victim was delivering a pizza around 9:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Nassau Drive. After not locating the customer, he tried calling a phone number provided but received no response. When he attempted a second call, three men approached his vehicle brandishing firearms.

The suspects ordered the victim out of his car at gunpoint, according to the report. The three men then fled in the car, which police shortly after saw traveling north on Riverside Drive.

Police pursued the car for a time but stopped after losing sight of the vehicle near McLaren and Wescott avenues. The car was later located unoccupied in the 1900 block of Hildred Avenue in St. Louis County.

