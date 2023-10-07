Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Spooky musical, Beetlejuice, comes to St. Louis, debuts at the Fox theater Oct. 10

Beetlejuice comes to the Fabulous Fox
Beetlejuice comes to the Fabulous Fox(Matthew Murphy)
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fans of the popular musical comedy, “Beetlejuice”, will get a chance to see the classic on Broadway at the Fabulous Fox Theater.

The first show is set for October 10 and will wrap up on October 22.

According to critics, the musical is “a feast for your heart and soul.”

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Tim Burton movie.

The film chronicles a teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a striped demon.

First Alert 4 spoke to actress, Kate Marilley. She is set to play the character “Delia” in the Beetlejuice Broadway show. Marilley says to expect to see fans dressed in themed outfits and early Halloween costumes.

“The Fox Theater is so historic and is on the bucket list of places to perform, says performer, Kate Marilley.“It’s going to be a wild ride. Get ready for all the Cosplay. They are going to dress as us. They are going to be in full Beetlejuice regalia. Sometimes their costumes are better than ours it’s a little insane.”

For ticket information, visit the Fabulous Fox Theater’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
Ferguson Police: Dozens of ‘check washing’ cases being investigated
‘Heartbreaking‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur...
‘Heartbreaking;‘ Families say Wentzville schools refuse to act following student racial slur attacks
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say
Prosecutors allege William L. Jacobson committed aggravated arson.
Man charged with arson after multiple businesses catch fire in Granite City

Latest News

generic graphic
Body found in Mississippi River in Metro East
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright is gifted a puppy as he is honored during his retirement...
Adam Wainwright easing into retirement with new puppy, TV work and more country music
VP Harris speaks at DNC meeting in St. Louis
VP Harris speaks at DNC meeting in St. Louis
rural healthcare
MU Medical School’s Rural Scholars program gets $16 million federal boost