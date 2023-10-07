Spooky musical, Beetlejuice, comes to St. Louis, debuts at the Fox theater Oct. 10

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fans of the popular musical comedy, “Beetlejuice”, will get a chance to see the classic on Broadway at the Fabulous Fox Theater.

The first show is set for October 10 and will wrap up on October 22.

According to critics, the musical is “a feast for your heart and soul.”

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Tim Burton movie.

The film chronicles a teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a striped demon.

First Alert 4 spoke to actress, Kate Marilley. She is set to play the character “Delia” in the Beetlejuice Broadway show. Marilley says to expect to see fans dressed in themed outfits and early Halloween costumes.

“The Fox Theater is so historic and is on the bucket list of places to perform, says performer, Kate Marilley.“It’s going to be a wild ride. Get ready for all the Cosplay. They are going to dress as us. They are going to be in full Beetlejuice regalia. Sometimes their costumes are better than ours it’s a little insane.”

For ticket information, visit the Fabulous Fox Theater’s website.

