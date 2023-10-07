Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A security guard shot and killed a man during a fight at a QuikTrip gas station in Ferguson overnight, police tell First Alert 4.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 10700 block of West Florissant. A man came into the convenience store and tried to make a purchase. He disagreed with the clerk about the required ID and then left. Police say the man returned a short time later and got into an altercation with an on-duty security guard.

Surveillance footage shows the man and the security guard pulled out guns and exchanged shots, police say. The man was killed; the security guard was wounded but was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was treated at a hospital and released.

