Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Security guard kills man during fight at Ferguson gas station overnight

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A security guard shot and killed a man during a fight at a QuikTrip gas station in Ferguson overnight, police tell First Alert 4.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 10700 block of West Florissant. A man came into the convenience store and tried to make a purchase. He disagreed with the clerk about the required ID and then left. Police say the man returned a short time later and got into an altercation with an on-duty security guard.

Surveillance footage shows the man and the security guard pulled out guns and exchanged shots, police say. The man was killed; the security guard was wounded but was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people at an apartment complex for seniors.
77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say
A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting for over a year.
Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says
First Alert 4 Investigates: MSD’s Project Clear turns messy for local homeowner
First Alert 4 Investigates: MSD’s Project Clear turns messy for local homeowner
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
James Uebinger
Authorities find 5,000 images of child pornography on sex offender’s cellphone

Latest News

American Flag generic
9/11 memorial plaques stolen from Fenton park
kirkwood public works
City of Kirkwood hopes to spur redevelopment after finalizing purchase of future public works building
kirkwood public works
City of Kirkwood hopes to spur redevelopment after finalizing purchase of future public works building
Thieves target 9/11 memorial at Fenton City Park