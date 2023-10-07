Patchy AM Frost & Chilly Temps

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Some may see patchy morning frost this weekend

Afternoon highs in the 60s & 70s this week

Tracking showers as early as Wednesday

Today: After patchy morning frost, afternoon temperatures will stay cool with a high in the lower 60s. We’ll have mainly sunny skies and light winds.

What’s Next: We’ll be about 10° warmer Sunday afternoon, with morning temperatures in the lower 40s. A chance of patchy frost still exists on Sunday morning, mainly for areas away from the city. Rain chances increase mid to late next week. We are seeing early indications we could pick up 1-2″ of rain during this period.

