Metro’s Call-A-Ride not operating again due to cyber attack, Bi-State says

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro’s Call-A-Ride will not operate all weekend due to a cyber attack, Bi-State told First Alert 4.

The scheduling system used to reserve Call-A-Ride trips is not accessible, Bi-State says, due to a cyber issue. Phone systems are affected too. Metro says it cannot contact customers who reserved Call-A-Ride trips for Saturday and Sunday. MetroLink and MetroBus will run a regular schedule, but Bi-State says ticket vending machines only take cash at this time.

The current cyberattack comes days after after a similar incident. Bi-State says it is working to restore service.

