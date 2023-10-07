City of Kirkwood hopes to spur redevelopment after finalizing purchase of future public works building

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Kirkwood is hopeful the purchase of the future site of its public works department will lead to redevelopment at the current site of the city’s public works department.

On Thursday, the city council approved the purchase of the properties at 516 South Elliot Avenue and 545-547 Leffingwell Avenue in Kirkwood for $12.5 million. The properties will serve as the future location of the city’s public works facilities.

The 83,500-square-foot building currently houses A-Mrazek Moving Company. Kirkwood Electric, currently located at 212 S. Taylor, will also move to the new facility.

City officials will market the soon-to-be-available space to developers to create an arts district anchored by the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, which was built in 2021 and is located on the same block as the public works department.

“They already know people want to build on that site. To say it’s exciting for the city is almost an understatement,” Kirkwood Communications Director Katherine Hessel said. “And then when we built the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, it was like ‘OK. This is really not the place for a public works facility.’ It has been something that the city, honestly, been looking at for probably more than 10 years.”

The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office appraised the A-Mrazek Moving Company property at more than $3 million. The City of Kirkwood is paying nearly four times the amount.

“The city did have kind of a site inspection done. Site assessment,” Hessel added. “They landed on this number. They do think it’s a fair number. Either we’re going to buy a site and build a building, which would have cost millions.”

