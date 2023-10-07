Body found in Mississippi River in Metro East

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A body was found on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River Friday.

The East St. Louis Police Department notified the Illinois State Police of a dead body in the river around 1:20 p.m. ISP said there is an active investigation and that no other information was available on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

