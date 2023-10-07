Belleville Police investigating homicide near Chili Cook-off

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Belleville Police are investigating a fatal shooting around noon Saturday near the downtown area, which was filled with visitors for the city’s annual Chili Cook-Off.

Police said the shooting was not in any way related to the event and no one attending is in immediate danger.

The shooting happened near the intersection of First Street and West B Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or the identity of the victim. First Alert 4 will continue to update this story as additional information becomes available.

