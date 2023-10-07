Another Chilly Morning, But Warming Up Sunday Afternoon
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Some may see patchy morning frost again Sunday morning
- Afternoon highs climb into the low 70s Sunday afternoon
- Tracking showers beginning Tuesday night
Sunday: After patchy morning frost, afternoon temperatures will stay warm with a high in the lower 70s.
What’s Next: Rain chances increase mid to late next week. We are seeing early indications we could pick up 0.50″-1.50″ of rain during this period.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.