Another Chilly Morning, But Warming Up Sunday Afternoon

Some may see patchy morning frost again Sunday morning

Afternoon highs climb into the low 70s Sunday afternoon

Tracking showers beginning Tuesday night

Sunday: After patchy morning frost, afternoon temperatures will stay warm with a high in the lower 70s.

What’s Next: Rain chances increase mid to late next week. We are seeing early indications we could pick up 0.50″-1.50″ of rain during this period.

