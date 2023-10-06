Wildwood man sentenced to 5 years in prison for child porn charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man from Wildwood was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing and transporting child pornography.

Matthew Ryan O’Connell, 31, pleaded guilty in May to both felonies. O’Connell contacted an undercover St. Louis County police officer’s Grindr account in 2020. He told the officer he was into young boys and said he had a collection of child sex abuse material. He also sent child sex abuse material on the Kik and Wickr apps, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said.

The St. Louis County Police Department was also notified by the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children that someone sent child sex abuse images on Snapchat. Police traced it to O’Connell and later searched two of his cell phones and a laptop, where they found child sex abuse material. A Homeland Security Investigations agent was also involved in the search.

O’Connell was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to one of the victims in the case.

