Victims of former Lafayette HS teacher seek damages in civil court

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As related criminal cases move through the state and federal courts, five reported victims of a former Lafayette High School teacher charged with child pornography and related offenses are now seeking damages through the civil courts.

St. Louis County Court records show 41-year-old Joseph Gutowski was charged in December 2022 with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and promoting child pornography.

He was also charged in May in U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri with counts of attempted production of child pornography and receiving child pornography.

Gutowski is currently in federal custody pending trial on those charges, court documents show.

In those cases, prosecutors allege Gutowski had hidden cameras set up in his home, restroom and school office, which he used to photograph victims without their consent.

Those photos were then allegedly kept on his electronic devices or shared over the internet.

The women photographed and filmed by the former educator are now seeking damages in the county courts. Some are asking they be awarded monetary damages per each image.

Others are seeking compensation in the millions for the harms they say they suffered.

In the complaints, filed between June and September of this year, each plaintiff states they suffered depression and mental distress after their nude or semi-nude photos were shared and likely viewed around the world.

Some of the alleged victims have had to undergo therapy and have had difficulties in their own personal relationships due to Gutowski’s actions.

Trial dates in the civil cases are pending.

Gutowski’s actions were brought to the attention of authorities by his ex-wife and girlfriend, after finding alleged child pornography on his electronic devices, court documents show.

Authorities said following the discovery, he allegedly tried to delete the images from his devices.

After authorities were alerted to his alleged actions, court documents show Gutowski told school administrators and law enforcement he was “performing inappropriate actions with students.”

Rockwood School District said Gutowski started working for them in 2006 and his employment ended in December 2022, immediately following his arrest.

He allegedly told officers during questioning he was addicted to pornography and had viewed child pornography.

Gutowski was allegedly a member of an online file-sharing group dedicated to child pornography and voyeurism dubbed “Club Creep” and hosted on the website site MEGA, according to court documents.

On his devices, authorities found 340 images and 832 videos of child pornography, according to court documents.

Sixty-four videos were allegedly located of a juvenile foreign exchange student who was staying at Gutowski’s home.

