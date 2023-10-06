Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Rolla man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl

Dante K. Dudoit
Dante K. Dudoit(Rolla Police photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV) - Rolla Police have arrested a 48-year-old man accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl, the agency said in a news release.

Phelps County prosecutors on Friday charged Dante K. Dudoit with two counts of third-degree child molestation. He is currently in custody on $100,000 bond and an initial court appearance has not yet been set.

In the release, police said the abuse happened over a course of two years. Dudoit allegedly lived in the same residence as the victim and sexually abused her several times during that period.

Rolla detectives investigated after the child victim disclosed the alleged abuse to a family member, according to the release.

