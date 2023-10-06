Firefighters put out flames at abandoned Railway Exchange Building

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis caught fire Friday afternoon.

A First Alert 4 photographer saw fire coming from the building in the 6100 block of Locust after getting to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Multiple fire crews responded to the incident. The fire was put out shortly after.

The fire started on the inside of the building. Firefighters had to remove the boards on the exterior to get to the fire.

First Alert 4 reported in September about deterioration at the building. It has been vacant for nearly seven years.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

