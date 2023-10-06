Parents demanding transparency, communication from Hazelwood School District following sex in a class incident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Thursday night, parents and students in the Hazelwood School District had to write down questions and concerns over the outrage with district leaders for not communicating with parents.

Parents tell First Alert 4, after the community forum, that the lack of communication has reached a tipping point.

Last week, two Hazelwood Central High School students were seen having sex inside the classroom while faculty and students were present.

“[They] talk to us like we’re 3rd and 4th graders here,” said Anita Tabb at the end of Thursday’s forum when board members tried to end it without hearing from parents.

Tabb’s daughter attends Hazelwood Central and says she hasn’t gotten any communication from the district about the sex incident.

St. Louis County Police say they were called out to Hazelwood Central after an 18-year-old female student and a 17-year-old male were having sex inside a classroom.

A warrant application was made to the St. Louis County Counselor’s Office on the 18-year-old female for Sexual Misconduct First Degree, according to police. Police also say the 17-year-old male was referred to St. Louis County Family Court with the same charges.

While Tabb commends district administrator and the board for the hard work they do for her daughter and all the other students, she feels the district lacks communication with parents about incidents in general.

Other parents voiced that the district tried to silence them and their students.

Board members responded by telling parents student privacy and other things play a factor in why all parents aren’t notified about incidents. However, parents at Thursday’s meeting simply demanded transparency from the district.

