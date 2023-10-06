Much Cooler Air Moving In

Surprise Squad
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Much Cooler Air Moves In Overnight
  • Low 40s for Saturday morning will be the coolest since April 24th
  • Rain Moves Back In beginning on Wednesday

What’s Next: The Fall feel continues all the way through the weekend! We’re expecting highs in the low 60s Saturday, with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s both Saturday morning and Sunday morning. There is a chance for a few patches of frost in the early morning hours this weekend, mainly in sheltered areas away from the city. Rain chances increase mid to late week. We are seeing early indication we could pick up 1-2″ of rain during this period.

