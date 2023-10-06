Man sentenced for molesting children in St. Louis County 2016

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for statutory rape and child molestation.

Anthony Davis was sentenced on Thursday. In April, he was convicted on charges of first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy and four counts of child molestation.

Authorities say the crimes occurred between January 1, 2016 and May 31, 2016 in St. Louis County. The victims were 7 and 8-year-old girls.

Davis was previously convicted of charges of domestic assault, kidnapping and robbery.

